Gran Turismo Becomes a Sort of Olympic Game

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced today, April 22, that it would work with five International Sports Federations (IFs) and game publishers to create the first Olympic-licensed event for physical and non-physical virtual sports. The event will comprise a number of virtual sporting events called Olympic Virtual Series (OVS) that will take place ahead of Tokyo Olympics.
The OVS will begin on May 13th and run until June 23rd, and according to the organizers, it is popularizing virtual sports, esports, and gaming while also supporting physical and non-physical sports.
The five IFs that will be part of the OVS include FIA, World Sailing, Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), World Rowing, and World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC).
The games currently selected for the event are Gran Turismo, Virtual Regatta (an online web browser sailing race simulator), Zwift (an online cycling and running physical training program), and eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020.
World Rowing doesn’t specify what game it will host, but what we do know is that it will have an open format for the competition.
This series of events welcomes competitors from all over the world, allowed to take part from anywhere, be it from the comfort of their home or training facilities, inviting at the same time the public to take part in the OVS preparations and development.
“The Olympic Virtual Series is a new, unique Olympic digital experience that aims to grow direct engagement with new audiences in the field of virtual sports.[..] It encourages sports participation and promotes the Olympic values, with a special focus on youth.”, said IOC President Thomas Bach.
IOC announced that the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), the International Tennis Federation (ITF), and World Taekwondo (WT) have all showed great interest in future editions of the OVS.
More information on how to participate, as well as the reward system for the specific activities, will be announced in due course by IOC.
The five IFs that will be part of the OVS include FIA, World Sailing, Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), World Rowing, and World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC).
The games currently selected for the event are Gran Turismo, Virtual Regatta (an online web browser sailing race simulator), Zwift (an online cycling and running physical training program), and eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020.
World Rowing doesn’t specify what game it will host, but what we do know is that it will have an open format for the competition.
This series of events welcomes competitors from all over the world, allowed to take part from anywhere, be it from the comfort of their home or training facilities, inviting at the same time the public to take part in the OVS preparations and development.
“The Olympic Virtual Series is a new, unique Olympic digital experience that aims to grow direct engagement with new audiences in the field of virtual sports.[..] It encourages sports participation and promotes the Olympic values, with a special focus on youth.”, said IOC President Thomas Bach.
IOC announced that the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), the International Tennis Federation (ITF), and World Taekwondo (WT) have all showed great interest in future editions of the OVS.
More information on how to participate, as well as the reward system for the specific activities, will be announced in due course by IOC.