Sony Releases Two-Second Gran Turismo 7 Video Teaser, And It Looks Fascinating

Gran Turismo 7 won’t be seeing the daylight this year, as Sony has decided to push it back to 2022 , but this doesn’t necessarily mean the company doesn’t want the excitement for its game to remain at high levels. 1 photo



Needless to say, a two-second video isn’t by any means enough to make up for the delay hitting Gran Turismo 7, but on the other hand, it’s pretty much the only thing we can get right now.



The racing game has been pushed back to 2022 due to the global health issue, as Sony claims that certain phases of the development process have been slowed down due to all the craziness that happened last year. And at some level, this makes total sense, though the company still doesn’t want to share any specifics, so we don’t know if Gran Turismo 7 is supposed to land early in 2022 or later in the year.



The good news is that Polyphony Digital has put a lot of effort into getting GT7 right, and studio is promising the best experience so far in Gran Turismo.



“I think I was able to make a fairly ambitious prospect at Gran Turismo Sports. So at Gran Turismo 7, we're going to go back to the royal spirit of full volume, like 1 or 4, while inheriting elements such as the championships we've achieved in sport, and we're going to give you the best Gran Turismo experience of the moment. So if you know the old Gran Turismo, I think it smells a little nostalgic,” Polyphony Digital boss Kazunori Yamauchi said recently.



You can watch the two-second Gran Turismo 7 teaser in the video embedded below starting at 0:04.



