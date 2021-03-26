Gran Turismo Sport Update 1.64 Officially Released

There’s a New Solar-Powered EV Coming Out of California and It’s a Humble One

Of course, no other specifics have been shared, so at this point, the only thing we know is that we’re some one year away from the moment the next Gran Turismo title is supposed to get the go-ahead. So if you were hoping for the shortage of PlayStation 5 consoles to be over by the time Gran Turismo 7 gets the go-ahead, well, now there’s truly a big chance this is going to happen. First and foremost, the new patch is version 1.64, and it comes packed in a 158 MB download which itself suggests you won’t be getting any massive changes.And according to the official changelog , you really don’t, as the main highlight concerns the Sport Mode, which gets a fix for “an issue wherein the yellow flag would not display correctly in certain situations.”So if you were getting penalties before, this should no longer occur after installing the new update, or at least, that’s what the patch promises going forward.The new release also comes with a second update notice that includes Balance of Performance refinements. The parent company explains it used the patch to update the BoP for certain Gr. 4 cars, including the Jaguar F-Type, Lexus RC F, and McLaren 650S.And that’s pretty much everything we’re getting in Gran Turismo Sport update 1.64. No word has been provided on the next release, but of course, it’s way too early to tell when it’s supposed to land and whether bigger changes are planned this time.If you’re waiting for Gran Turismo 7, you’d better not hold your breath for it, as this big release would no longer happen in 2021. Due to the global health issue, Gran Turismo 7 has already been delayed to 2022 , mostly due to the slowdowns that have affected the development process.Of course, no other specifics have been shared, so at this point, the only thing we know is that we’re some one year away from the moment the next Gran Turismo title is supposed to get the go-ahead. So if you were hoping for the shortage of PlayStation 5 consoles to be over by the time Gran Turismo 7 gets the go-ahead, well, now there’s truly a big chance this is going to happen.