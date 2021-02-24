Sony Confirms Gran Turismo 7 Is Delayed to 2022

USPS Introduces New Mail Trucks by Oshkosh, But They Don’t Arrive Until 2023

Gran Turismo 7 is one of the biggest game releases of the year, and it’s not a secret many actually delay buying a PlayStation 5 just to get a bundle when this new title is finally live. 1 photo



Unfortunately, it looks like Gran Turismo 7 wouldn’t actually be released in 2021 at all, as Sony has decided to push back the launch to 2022.



This is because of the global health issue which has caused various production struggles, with Sony confirming in a recent



And of course, Sony didn’t say whether GT7 is projected to launch in the first or the second half of the next year, so it’s all becoming a waiting game that doesn’t seem to come to an end.



While Sony itself has probably been aware of these production problems, they didn’t stop the company from teasing Gran Turismo 7 and dropping little tidbits that caused the excitement to go through the roof.



Earlier this year, for example, Polyphony Digital boss Kazunori Yamauchi



“I think I was able to make a fairly ambitious prospect at Gran Turismo Sports. So at Gran Turismo 7, we're going to go back to the royal spirit of full volume, like 1 or 4, while inheriting elements such as the championships we've achieved in sport, and we're going to give you the best Gran Turismo experience of the moment. So if you know the old Gran Turismo, I think it smells a little nostalgic,” he said.



