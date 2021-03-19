Sony Announces New VR Controllers, Yet Getting a PS5 Is Still Mission Impossible

Toyota Supra 2.0 High-Speed Autobahn Run Shows It Can Exceed Its Base Abilities

Buying a PlayStation 5 these days is harder than learning to fly, yet Sony somehow believes this is just the right moment to launch the new VR controller for its next-gen console. 4 photos



In fact, Sony says it specifically analyzed the feedback it received to make sure the new VR controller has just the right size, and the design you see on this new version is what the company claims to be the perfect match for everybody.



While we’re not going too much on what the eyes can see, if you think you’ve seen a similar design elsewhere, you’re not wrong. That's pretty much because



Sony’s new VR accessory comes with adaptive trigger and palpable tension similar to the one on the DualSense Controller. Sony says it used the PS5 experience for the new VR controllers, but of course, few people know what that one feels like, given the console is nowhere to be seen.



There’s also haptic feedback and finger touch detection, as well as tracking with support for the new VR headset through a dedicated ring at the bottom of the controller. And of course, we get action buttons and analog sticks, but that isn’t necessarily such a big surprise anyway.



Sony hasn’t shared any information about when the new VR controllers could hit the shelves, but the company says it first wants to bring them into the hands of the development community.



Still, if you're waiting to play Gran Turismo 7 in VR, you'd better not hold your breath for it.