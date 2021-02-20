Gran Turismo Sport Getting Mysterious Update on February 24

While everybody is waiting for Gran Turismo 7, Polyphony Digital is now working on a mysterious update for Gran Turismo Sport that would be shipped as soon as the next week.
Very little is known at this point about what’s supposed to be included in this release, but the company said in an announcement about a scheduled maintenance time that the update would go live on February 24.
“At the following time, we will perform maintenance on the ‘Gran Turismo Sport’ servers. A new game update will also be available after the maintenance. Please note that during this time the online services, including [Sport Mode], will not be available. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your understanding,” Polyphony Digital explained.
The scheduled maintenance will take place between 04:00 and 06:00 UTC on February 24.
Needless to say, given no information was provided on what exactly the new update is supposed to bring new to the game, we can only speculate on the changes that would be part of the release.
Given the update will land after server maintenance, there’s a chance Polyphony Digital just wants to iron out some bugs and release minor improvement, which kind of makes sense given the 2021 FIA Online Championship is just around the corner.
If you’re hoping for new cars and circuits, you’d better not hold your breath for it, though the company has already announced some models that are yet to be released and which should land at some point this year.
The good news is that it won’t take too long before we finally get to find out what’s included in this new Gran Turismo Sport update, as the release is projected to happen in just 4 days.
For those waiting for Gran Turismo 7, no new information on this title has been provided, so we still expect the game to launch in Q3 or Q4.
