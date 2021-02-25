Gran Turismo Sport Update 1.63 Now Available for Download

Just as announced earlier this month, a new Gran Turismo Sport update is now available for download after getting the go-ahead on February 24.
As we anticipated, there’s nothing big in this update, though several changes will definitely come in handy for players across the world. The first of them concerns the penalty system.
With update 1.63, Gran Turismo Sport relaxes the penalty rules, meaning that players will no longer receive a penalty for minor collisions starting with this update. This is something that drivers have been complaining about for a long time, so it’s definitely a good thing this update finally resolves the whole thing.
Furthermore, Sony says it polished the way penalties are given because of a poor connection. The company explains the update “adjusted the penalty algorithm so that penalties are issued less frequently when the internet connection environment is poor.”
Then, there are improvements for the Sport Mode, with the update finally reducing the number of matchmaking regions for the Manufacturer Series from five to three. In other words, going forward, the supported regions for this mode will be Europe/Middle East/Africa, Americas, and Asia-Oceania.
The Nations Cup is not affected by the change and will continue to come with five matchmaking regions, including the three mentioned above.
There are also smaller fixes and adjustments, and the update also refines the time loss for pit stops on various tracks. Gran Turismo Sport update 1.63 adjusts the “point of full brake application to be further in than before when using the brake pedals of the Logitech G923 Racing Wheel set,” according to the official changelog, while also resolving a few other undisclosed bugs.
The new update is available for download today and comes in a 176.8 MB package. Obviously, everyone is recommended to get it ASAP, especially as the first rounds of the 2021 FIA Gran Turismo Online Championship are projected to kick off later this week.
