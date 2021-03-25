This 1979 Pontiac Trans Am Is an All-Original Untouched Survivor

Mysterious Gran Turismo Sport Update to Launch Today

Gran Turismo Sport is projected to receive a mysterious update later today, just after the regular maintenance to the server is completed. 1 photo



“At the following time, we will perform maintenance on the ‘Gran Turismo Sport’ servers. A new game update will also be available after the maintenance. Please note that during this time the online services, including [Sport Mode], will not be available,” the announcement reads.



Needless to say, no other specifics have been shared on what’s supposed to be included in this update, but of course, everybody hopes the update would bring something new, such as cars or circuits.



The last content update received the go-ahead back in November 2020, but on the other hand, Gran Turismo Sport players are hopeful this mysterious pack of improvement would include some goodies to keep the game fresh, especially as the next iteration would take longer than anticipated to hit the shelves.



Because no,



A Sony representative explained that what he called “critical aspects of game production” have been substantially slowed down in the last months because of the madness still happening across the world, so the company had no other option than to simply push the launch of Gran Turismo 7 from 2021 to 2022.



