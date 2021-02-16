New Announcement Gives Hope Gran Turismo 7 Launches Sooner Rather Than Later

If you’ve never played Ratchet & Clank, you really need to, as this game is all kinds of cool, especially if you try out the older versions offering the classic co-op experience.
But of course, we’re not here to discuss what the people over at Insomniac Games are doing these days, so what does Ratchet & Clank have to do with Gran Turismo 7?
First and foremost, let’s start with a quick look at Sony’s previous PlayStation 5 teaser published in late 2020 and supposed to provide us with an early look at the new titles coming this year.
Among them, there’s both Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Gran Turismo 7, and in the video, Sony listed the two as coming together in 2021.
While no specifics were provided, many believed Sony was planning a double-launch, meaning the two games could have a simultaneous release at some point in 2021.
While this is something unlikely to happen, hardcore GT7 fans wanted to believe the two games would see the daylight rather quickly one after the other, so a new announcement published this week gives hope we’re not far from the moment Gran Turismo 7 is supposed to go live.
Insomniac Games has confirmed that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is projected to launch on June 11; given the rationale above, this is a reason for many gamers out there to believe Gran Turismo 7 is also coming.
“It’s been an incredible journey so far and we’re excited to share the next chapter with you soon. How soon? We have been working hard to ensure that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, is a showpiece game and exclusive for your PlayStation 5 console. We’re thrilled to confirm that the game will launch on June 11th, 2021,” Insomniac Games revealed in a post on the PlayStation blog (emphasis is ours).
Of course, this isn’t by any means a guarantee GT7 is just around the corner, and to be honest, this is more like wishful thinking; I’d rather expect Sony itself to confirm the release date of the game way ahead of its expected launch day. For now, however, take everything with a healthy pinch of salt for obvious reasons.
