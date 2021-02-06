4 Jaguar's New Vision Gran Turismo SV Virtual Endurance Racer Is Actually Real

2 Gran Turismo 7 Will Bring the Best Experience, Nostalgia, Polyphony Boss Says

1 Gran Turismo 7 Could Launch in Q3 or Q4 2021 After All

More on this:

This Porsche 911 Turbo from Gran Turismo Is a Different Kind of Apple Car

The upcoming all-electric Apple Car keeps making the headlines these days, as the Cupertino-based tech giant is currently seeking a partner to eventually mass-produce the vehicle. 10 photos EV sees the daylight, here’s something that goes as close it can get to the Apple Car.



This 1981 Porsche 911 Turbo (930) from Gran Turismo is a livery that you can use in your own races and whose purpose is to serve as a replica of the original model that competed in the 1980 24 Hours of Le Mans. That year, Apple Computers sponsored the



Pretty much like the livery you see here, so hats off to Gran Turismo player



Competing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans with Dick Barbour Racing, the Apple-sponsored Porsche ended the race prematurely after only 13 hours, but this doesn’t necessarily mean it’s not a model that so many people are drooling over.



While the original car is believed to cost close to



Not a long time ago, other digital artists have also tried to recreate the original Apple-sponsored Porsche, and the one we told you about



In the meantime, you really shouldn’t hold your breath for a real Apple car. The Cupertino-based tech giant is still working on key details, and people familiar with the matter said the model could only see the daylight in 2024 or 2025 at the earliest. A And until the actualsees the daylight, here’s something that goes as close it can get to the Apple Car.This 1981 Porsche 911 Turbo (930) from Gran Turismo is a livery that you can use in your own races and whose purpose is to serve as a replica of the original model that competed in the 1980 24 Hours of Le Mans. That year, Apple Computers sponsored the Porsche , so the car was customized not only with its logo but also with the six-color branding on the sides.Pretty much like the livery you see here, so hats off to Gran Turismo player atheistsw for accurately reproducing the design.Competing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans with Dick Barbour Racing, the Apple-sponsored Porsche ended the race prematurely after only 13 hours, but this doesn’t necessarily mean it’s not a model that so many people are drooling over.While the original car is believed to cost close to $10 million , a replica that was listed a few years ago for auction came with an asking price of $500,000, sporting a look very similar to the one used a year later at Le Mans.Not a long time ago, other digital artists have also tried to recreate the original Apple-sponsored Porsche, and the one we told you about here is one of them.In the meantime, you really shouldn’t hold your breath for a real Apple car. The Cupertino-based tech giant is still working on key details, and people familiar with the matter said the model could only see the daylight in 2024 or 2025 at the earliest. A beta version of the car could be prepared next year for testing purposes before the real production sibling gets the go-ahead later this decade.