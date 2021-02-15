This Louis Vuitton Design Is a Way to Make Your Significant Other Play GTS

This year’s Valentine’s Day is gone now. If you didn’t get the chance to try out our car recommendations and play Gran Turismo Sport with your significant other, simply because she’s not into racing games, here’s how you could eventually convince her to digitally jump behind the wheel on your PlayStation.
Someone has created a Louis Vuitton livery for Gran Turismo Sport, and everything looks as marvelous as it gets, given this is quite an expensive luxury brand. Showcased on the SF19 Super Formula, this Louis Vuitton design comes in two versions, both with impressive attention to detail.
“That tearing/ripping look that separates the LV monogram from the solid white or black is a single decal. It’s just layered twice for the accent color, which is the red or the pink,” the redditor who created this livery for GTS explains in a post. You can find the livery on this page.
In the meantime, everybody’s obviously waiting for Gran Turismo 7, a title projected to launch later this year exclusively on PlayStation 5.
While no specifics have been provided on the actual ETA, it’s believed GT7 will finally go live in the third or fourth quarter of the year, and it should bring a nostalgic feel to those who previously played the original versions of the game.
“I think I was able to make a fairly ambitious prospect at Gran Turismo Sports. So at Gran Turismo 7, we're going to go back to the royal spirit of full volume, like 1 or 4, while inheriting elements such as the championships we've achieved in sport, and we're going to give you the best Gran Turismo experience of the moment. So if you know the old Gran Turismo, I think it smells a little nostalgic,” Polyphony Digital chief Kazunori Yamauchi says.
Of course, no specifics were shared about when gamers could get their hands on the new Gran Turismo.
