Spring Thaw Nears, Final Winter Tips Come From Tanner Foust in Golf R and ID.4

As we prepare to wave goodbye to the final signs of winter, just about everyone comes out of hiding to enjoy the spring thaw. Not Tanner Foust, though, because he’s keen to take advantage of the last inches of snow that still adorn Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and give us the last winter pointers from inside the VW ID.4 and Golf R.
Volkswagen has decided to properly celebrate the change in seasons, giving us time-lapses of melting snow, stream chatter, instances of wildlife enjoying the milder weather, and one Tanner Foust taking advantage of the quick-melting snow of northern U.S. to hoon around in the company’s hero models for 2021.
Of course, it’s easy to enjoy these weather conditions when you’re a professional racing driver, stunt expert, and accomplished TV host. Besides, the former American Top Gear star has full access to the Smithers Winter Test Center in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula because he’s VW’s R ambassador in the U.S.
Actually, this isn't the first time Foust offers advice on how to handle the dreadful and perilous cold-weather months (we’ve included the video below, just in case you want to recap). So, it’s understandable why this time around the three-time U.S. Rallycross and two-time Formula Drift champion spent less time giving wordily advice and more time playing in the ID.4 electric crossover SUV and the Golf R all-wheel drive hot hatchback.
The ID.4, which is available in the United States with a $39,995 base price, has started deliveries just this month. Volkswagen even presented two of the first owners recently, a tech-savvy 91-year-old lady (she worked for the NSA) who loves horses and sustainability, as well as a lawyer (and baseball superfan).
Meanwhile, the Golf R is not quite ready to hit the dealerships and has been spending time up north in Michigan to showcase its torque vectoring 4Motion AWD system that comes complete with a Drift mode. Hopefully, we’ll have full pricing details sooner rather than later to see if the upgrade from a 2021 Golf GTI really is worth it.
