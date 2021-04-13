Sony Could Eventually Bring Gran Turismo to iPhone and Android

Not a long time ago, Gran Turismo players received the worst news: the next iteration of the game is being pushed back to 2022 due to the global health issue, and even more awful is that a specific ETA isn’t even available right now.
But on the other hand, while everybody is waiting for Gran Turismo 7, Sony might come up with some actually good news.
The company is currently exploring a mobile expansion of its most popular franchises, and needless to say, Gran Turismo could be one of the titles to eventually land on iPhone and Android.
A job listing published by Sony Interactive Entertainment PlayStation indicates the company is looking for a head of mobile to be working at PlayStation Studios, and the description of the ad says pretty much everything about the long-term plans.
“As Head of Mobile, you will own and develop the mobile games strategy for PlayStation Studios and help build a foundation for future growth opportunities. You will lead all aspects of the expansion of our game development from consoles and PCs to mobile & Live Services with a focus on successfully adapting PlayStation’s most popular franchises for mobile. You will be responsible for building and scaling a team of mobile leaders and will serve as the Head of this new business unit within PlayStation Studios,” the job opening reads.
The most popular franchises of PlayStation Studios currently include Gran Turismo, God of War, The Last of Us, and Uncharted, so at least some of them are likely to eventually land on mobile.
Of course, it remains to be seen how Gran Turismo can replicate its console experience on a mobile device, but hopefully, it won’t just end up becoming just a tap-and-play kind of title like so many others in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.
Needless to say, there’s no ETA as to when Gran Turismo could land on mobile.
