Toyota GR 86 Will Be Available in Gran Turismo Sport Later This Year

While everybody is waiting for the next iteration of Gran Turismo, there’s more good news for those sticking with GTS. A new car is joining the Gran Turismo Sport lineup, and it’s projected to land at some point this year.
The recently unveiled Toyota GR 86 has officially been confirmed for Gran Turismo Sport, and according to an official announcement introducing the Toyota Gazoo Racing GT Cup 2021, the launch of the new car in the game is projected to happen in the middle of the year.
If you’ve been playing GTS before, you probably know this isn’t the first Gazoo Racing model to land in the game, as both the GR Supra and the GR Yaris are already available for virtual drivers out there. And what’s more, both went live in Gran Turismo before actually making their official debut, just like it’s the case with this new GR 86.
According to the official calendar, the qualifying round of the new championship will kick off on April 25 and will run until the second half of August. The GR 86 is projected to make its debut on August 22 at Mount Panorama in Australia, so most likely, the car will actually go live in Gran Turismo Sport a few weeks before this round.
The final of the championship is due to take place in December.
In the meantime, gamers keen on playing Gran Turismo 7 would have to wait a little bit longer, as this release has already been pushed back to 2022. This is because of the global health issue, with Sony explaining that the development phase has been slowed down and delaying the launch was the only option.
No further specifics have been provided on the ETA of Gran Turismo 7, but more information will probably emerge as we get closer to the launch.
