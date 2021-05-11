The Forgotten Story of the Wild Concept Car That Led to the Very First Mustang

5 Toyota GR 86 Will Be Available in Gran Turismo Sport Later This Year

1 Watch the Adventure of Tesla Model S in Video Games Between 2013 and 2021

Gran Turismo Sport to Receive Mysterious Update Today

While everybody is waiting for Gran Turismo 7, which we already know won’t see the daylight too soon, Gran Turismo Sport players are about to receive a new mysterious update later today. 1 photo



“At the following time, we will perform maintenance on the 'Gran Turismo Sport' servers. A new game update will also be available after the maintenance. Please note that during this time the online services, including [Sport Mode], will not be available,” the announcement reads, adding that the maintenance will take place on May 11 between 04:00 and 06:00 UTC.



As for what the game update is likely to bring new, this is rather hard to guess, though there’s a chance Gran Turismo Sport would get new optimizations to prepare for the



In the meantime, there’s no good news on the Gran Turismo 7 front, as both Sony and Polyphony Digital have remained tight-lipped on the release date of the game.



The latest update that we received was shared earlier this year when Sony confirmed that



So while we do know that GT7 is coming at some point next year, no other specifics have been provided, so it’s pretty hard to tell if Sony is aiming for an official launch in the first half of 2022 or later the same year, especially because all plans could change overnight if something goes wrong in the development stage. Announced on the official website , the new game update will land after a short maintenance session, with the team at Polyphony Digital explaining in an update notice that online services wouldn’t be available for approximately two hours.“At the following time, we will perform maintenance on the 'Gran Turismo Sport' servers. A new game update will also be available after the maintenance. Please note that during this time the online services, including [Sport Mode], will not be available,” the announcement reads, adding that the maintenance will take place on May 11 between 04:00 and 06:00 UTC.As for what the game update is likely to bring new, this is rather hard to guess, though there’s a chance Gran Turismo Sport would get new optimizations to prepare for the Olympic Virtual Series (OVS) that kicks off on May 13 and ends on June 23.In the meantime, there’s no good news on the Gran Turismo 7 front, as both Sony and Polyphony Digital have remained tight-lipped on the release date of the game.The latest update that we received was shared earlier this year when Sony confirmed that the launch of GT7 has been pushed back to 2022 due to struggles with the development process caused by the global health issue, and since then, both companies have avoided to provide us with any new information.So while we do know that GT7 is coming at some point next year, no other specifics have been provided, so it’s pretty hard to tell if Sony is aiming for an official launch in the first half of 2022 or later the same year, especially because all plans could change overnight if something goes wrong in the development stage.