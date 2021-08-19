The Busiest and Fastest Passenger Rail Line in the U.S. Joins Train Sim World 2

Train Sim World 2 is one of the most accurate train simulation experiences where you can learn to master famous locomotives on high-speed services, long freight hauls or precise commuter traffic.
The game has all official license for various rail lines, which have been authentically recreated to offer players a complete train sim experience. And for those who like a little bit of history, Train Sim World 2 lets you explore iconic routes with unique challenges, such as the Bakerloo Line, which opened back in 1906, one of the oldest lines on the London Underground.
What’s great about Train Sim World 2 is that it’s an ever-expanding game, as developer Dovetail Games adds new rail lines on a regular basis. The most recent expansion for Train Sim World 2 is called Rush Hour and adds the fastest rail line in America, the Boston Sprinter route.
Also, two new locomotives officially licensed from Amtrak and Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) have been added in the Boston Sprinter route, the ACS-64 electric locomotive from Amtrak, and the F40PH-3C diesel locomotive from MBTA.
The newly added Boston and Providence Railroad dates back to the 1830s, and it’s one of the United States’ oldest railroads. This is a rather short route of just 43 miles (70km) that starts from Boston and goes through Massachusetts to Providence, Rhode Island.
Alongside the Rush Hour expansion, a major update for the existing Train Sim World 2 game has been released for free on all platforms. The biggest change is that the game has been updated to Unreal Engine 4.26, which adds new visuals like distance field shadows, upgraded immersion controller scheme allowing new camera views, and panels for information like gradient profiles to aid operators when driving.
The new route is available as part of the Rush Hour: Season Ticket, granting immediate access to the Boston – Providence Route, and the Dresden and London Victoria routes as they release, for $40. The Boston – Providence Route can be bought individually for $30, while those who don’t yet own the game can pick up Train Sim World 2: Rush Hour Deluxe Edition bundle which includes the base game and the Rush Hour expansion for just $50.
