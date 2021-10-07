Track-Ready 1969 Ford Torino Talledega Has Rare Scribblings by Industry Greats

The Ford Torino Talledega is one rare breed of car, one of those homologation specials that are made because some racing rules say so, but end up being incredibly valuable over the years. But even within this rare breed, there are some models that are uniquely special. Like the one we have here.
It was back in 1969 (and only then) when the Torino Talledega was made, and not that many of them came rolling out factory doors – just about 750. That year, and in the one that followed, the model went on to win 29 Grand National NASCAR races. Also, the 1969 NASCAR Manufacturer's Championship was snatched with this car, as did the 1969 ARCA Manufacturer's Championship, with Benny Parsons behind the wheel in this one.
The Talladega you’re looking at now is special in more than one way. First, it was made in honor of Benny Parsons, featuring the driver’s livery, but it also has the actual set of magnesium valve covers that were used on Parsons’ race car back in the day.
Then, up front on the top of the radiator, the car has the signatures of no less than 17 of the industry’s greats, including Jack Roush, Junior Johnson, Bill Holbrook, Henry Ford III, David Pearson, or Cale Yarborough.
It is also one of the 6 cars that were ever invited by the Carroll Shelby's American Racing Museum to take part in the Dyno Wars, and, most importantly, the car and its 870 hp engine are described as “street legal and track-ready.”
With all those credentials behind it, the Torino is of course selling, and it will do so this week during the Mecum auction in Las Vegas, complete with pictures of all those famous people signing the radiator. No mention of how much it is expected to fetch is made, but as usual, we’ll come back on this story once we know the details.
