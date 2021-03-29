Ford Torino "Cyber Cobra": Forgotten Muscle Car Goes JDM in Widebody Rendering

The Torino isn't really "forgotten" but it does have that title because everybody is too busy putting Coyote V8s into their classic Mustangs. Still, while the old-timers love a good Torino, the younger generation could use a visual aid to see just how cool this thing was.
Today, we found two sets of renderings from Rostislav Prokop on the same subject: Torinos with both Japanese tuning and cyberpunk influences. One of them is technically a Falcon, but not really. More on that later.
The thing that brought this muscle car back under the spotlight is 2008's American movie Gran Torino, produced, directed, and starring Clint Eastwood. There's also a 1972 Gran Torino playing a small role in Fast and Furious, plus the 1974-76 models in Starsky and Hutch.
But these renderings remember the Torino era right before that, in the late 1960s. This was Ford's main entry in Nascar, back when they really did use stock cars in racing and it resulted in sales from consumers.
The blue rendering, which appears to be based on a 1969 Talladega Torino, turns this muscle car into a member of the Japanese tuning scene. With flared-out fenders, central exhaust, and low-rider suspension, you'd think this was some kind of large Nissan Skyline.
The black Ford low-rider muscle car is even more confusing, right down to the name "Crazy Falcon." Everybody knows the Falcon is a compact car, designed in the 1960s to compete with the imports. But this refers to the rare 1970-and-a-half Falcon, which was a low-priced member of the Fairlane/Torino.
This was an all-new and frankly quite beautiful muscle car design, also available in sedan or wagon body styles. Rostislav's rendering takes advantage of the chiseled front end, getting rid of the chrome and replacing it with aero bumpers.
The cyberpunk influences can be seen in the headlights, which have been reduced to sharp rows of LEDs. The thought of velocity stacks on a 429 Super Cobra Jet (429SCJ) should be enough to get any muscle car fan excited.
