808-HP Hennessey Mustang GT Does Glorious Supercharged Donuts Ahead of Delivery

5 Hennessey Checks Out the 2021 Ford Bronco, VelociRaptor 400 Package in the Works

A lot of the recent work performed by Hennessey Performance Engineering has revolved around America’s coolest trucks, such as the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX and 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor . But muscle cars are still important in Texas. 45 photos



But the Blue Oval aficionados shouldn’t be upset either, as the latest social media feature from the company revolves around a feisty crimson (with white graphics) Mustang GT. While there’s no explicit mention of the



Irrespective of the exact build, we tend to agree with the company’s description that “every 5.0-liter V8-powered Ford Mustang GT deserves a supercharger.” And we’re also glad that “Hennessey is ready to make it so,” if the ecstatic hooning on their proving grounds is included with the pre-delivery package.



For this particular unit (which is scheduled to reach Manderbach Ford, a dealership in Hamburg, Pennsylvania) this is obviously the case. In a noticeably brief video (embedded below), someone from the



So, crank up the sound system to hear the exhaust rumble from the glorious catback stainless steel exhaust system. Then open your eyes as wide as possible to make sure one can take in as much of the CarbonAero carbon fiber pack goodies as humanly feasible.



And, in the end, make sure not to drop the jaws at the sound of the supercharger whine, the sight of smoky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2 rubber, and the level of donut control enabled via the lowered suspension system...



