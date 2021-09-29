Ford F-150 Raptor Moves Into Ram 1500 TRX Territory With VelociRaptor 600 Pack

1 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor Lands at Hennessey for Early Impressions and Dyno Testing

They are currently accepting orders for the VelociRaptor 600, with customer deliveries said to commence in early 2022. The vehicle, which will be available for global shipping too as of next year, is accompanied by an MSRP of $85,950. Nonetheless, Hennessey states that their customers usually opt for the off-road package too, which brings the total price to around $110,000, including the Adapted especially for the hot truck made by the Blue Oval, it offers a 33% power boost, as the enhanced twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 features upgraded air intake, intercooler with blow-off valve, and tweaked. These parts are covered by a 3-year/36,000-mile (57,936-km) warranty, whichever comes first.The result is 600 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 622 pound-feet (843 Nm) of torque at 4,000 rpm. The Lone Star State tuner is targeting 4.2 seconds for the 0 to 60 mph (0-96 kph) sprint, and a 12.9-second quarter-mile time, at 110 mph (177 kph). By comparison, the stock Ram 1500 TRX , with its 702 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8, needs 4.5 seconds to hit 60 mph from a standstill.Retaining the factory driving modes for comfortable cruising or high-performance driving at the flick of a switch, Hennessey’s VelociRaptor 600 upgrade sends more thrust to the rear wheels. In theory, thus, it should handle corners better than the stock model.Moreover, a generous array of options can be found on the shelves for the F-150 Raptor, such as the front and rear bumpers with integrated LED lights, dedicated badging, uprated Brembo brakes, suspension leveling kit, and 20-inch wheels shod in 37-inch chunky rubber. The professional installation, as well as chassis dyno calibration and testing, are included too.They are currently accepting orders for the VelociRaptor 600, with customer deliveries said to commence in early 2022. The vehicle, which will be available for global shipping too as of next year, is accompanied by an MSRP of $85,950. Nonetheless, Hennessey states that their customers usually opt for the off-road package too, which brings the total price to around $110,000, including the donor vehicle