2020 Ford F-150 Raptor Gets Reviewed by a European, Universal Appeal Confirmed

Like most other Europeans would if they, too, took the 2020 Ford F-150 Raptor out for a spin, AutoTopNL's Max wishes the roads in his native Netherlands were wider so he could have the truck as a daily driver.
Indeed, this POV review shows why Europeans have to settle for the Ranger Raptor instead of the real thing, as every time the F-150 meets another car coming the other way, it looks as though a head-on collision is imminent. Not to mention half the width of the road is actually made up of bicycle lanes, leaving motorized vehicles to fight over a single lane whenever they meet, and there are also cyclists around.
But even with these inconveniences, our European reviewer still thoroughly enjoys the experience. Sure, compared to an American, you can factor in the novelty aspect—a Ford F-150 is not something you see, let alone drive every day over there—but that alone can't account for too much of Max's excitement.
Some of it has to do with the Raptor's exterior design, which has to be said still looks pretty cool despite the fact we have the new generation out already. This particular truck also features a few modifications, with the AWE Exhaust and the .50-cal radio antenna being by far the coolest. Still, the bumper LED lights (and even more importantly the toggle switches that activate them) come in at a close second.
Speaking of the exhaust, it manages to give the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 quite a unique tone. It has a cool note, no doubt about it, and it even releases the occasional bang and cackle, but for the most part, it makes the truck sound like a race car. That makes the whole experience of driving it seem a bit disjointed. At times, it feels like the video footage and the soundtrack don't belong together.
One other feature apart from the engine that gets a special mention from Max is the Raptor's 10-speed automatic gearbox. He declares himself impressed with how it responds to commands, saying it handles "better than expected." We guess you can blame European prejudice toward American vehicles for that remark, but given his overall enthusiasm toward the truck, it's easily forgiven.
But even with these inconveniences, our European reviewer still thoroughly enjoys the experience. Sure, compared to an American, you can factor in the novelty aspect—a Ford F-150 is not something you see, let alone drive every day over there—but that alone can't account for too much of Max's excitement.
Some of it has to do with the Raptor's exterior design, which has to be said still looks pretty cool despite the fact we have the new generation out already. This particular truck also features a few modifications, with the AWE Exhaust and the .50-cal radio antenna being by far the coolest. Still, the bumper LED lights (and even more importantly the toggle switches that activate them) come in at a close second.
Speaking of the exhaust, it manages to give the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 quite a unique tone. It has a cool note, no doubt about it, and it even releases the occasional bang and cackle, but for the most part, it makes the truck sound like a race car. That makes the whole experience of driving it seem a bit disjointed. At times, it feels like the video footage and the soundtrack don't belong together.
One other feature apart from the engine that gets a special mention from Max is the Raptor's 10-speed automatic gearbox. He declares himself impressed with how it responds to commands, saying it handles "better than expected." We guess you can blame European prejudice toward American vehicles for that remark, but given his overall enthusiasm toward the truck, it's easily forgiven.