Ford Seeing the Light at the End of the Chip Tunnel, No Miracle Happening Overnight

More on this:

1 Hundreds of Unfinished GM Trucks Parked in an Empty Field Are a Chip Nightmare

2 Horror Chip Shortage Effects as Nearly Half of Car Buyers Ready to Delay Purchase

3 Chipmakers Scold Automakers on Chip Shortage, Tell Them to Get With the Times

4 Carmakers, Beware: The Chip Shortage Could Turn Into a Chip Flood

5 General Motors Expands Production Downtime, Chevrolet Camaro, Traverse Affected