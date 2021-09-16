General Motors Expands Production Downtime, Chevrolet Camaro, Traverse Affected

The chip shortage won’t come to an end too soon, this is pretty clear already, and unfortunately, carmakers across the world keep feeling its wrath despite foundries making big efforts to deal with the global demand.
General Motors has confirmed that the temporary production halt at some North American facilities would be extended, with popular models like the Chevrolet Camaro to be impacted.
Earlier this month, the American carmaker announced production downtime at its plants in the United States and Canada, blaming the chip crisis as the reason it can no longer manufacture cars at the same pace.
But on Thursday, the company revealed that given the shortage isn’t going anywhere for now, it has no other option than to just suspend the production of cars for a little bit longer at some facilities.
One of the impacted sites is the Lansing Grand River Assembly plant where General Motors is making the Chevrolet Camaro and the Cadillac Blackwing. The production lines at this factory will be shut down through the week of September 27, the company revealed.
The Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant is also targeted by the extended downtime, so it will halt all operations during the week of September 27, with the production of the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave to resume on October 4.
Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like the chip shortage would ease up anytime soon, despite forecasts that the semiconductor production would gain pace in late 2021.
Most carmakers, including Daimler and Volkswagen, expect the lack of chips to continue into 2023, with a small recovery to be recorded next year when foundries across the world would finally be able to accelerate their output. But until this happens, suspending the production at certain plants and even launching cars without some critical systems seem to be the only ways to deal with the lack of chips.
