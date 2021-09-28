Hundreds of Unfinished GM Trucks Parked in an Empty Field Are a Chip Nightmare

5 Good News at Last: U.S. Chipmaker to Double Output as Automakers Hammered by Shortage

The lack of chips is a nightmare that doesn’t seem to come to an end for carmakers out there, and General Motors certainly knows this best. 6 photos



General Motors has embraced what appears to be a more convenient way of dealing with the semiconductor shortage. Instead of halting the production at the Flint Assembly plant, GM has decided to continue building trucks without installing certain systems that would require a significant number of chips.



The plan was as simple as it could be: all these vehicles were left unfinished, and once they rolled off the assembly lines, they were moved to GM’s parking lots waiting for the chips to be delivered. When the semiconductors become available, the company’s engineers can then install the required systems and ship the trucks to dealerships and customers.



But with an output of 1,000 trucks in 24 hours, it was only a matter of time until the Flint Assembly produced more vehicles than GM can send to its parking lots. So the company has recently moved some of these unfinished vehicles to an empty field close to I-75, with a local media



These images perfectly show just how much disruption the



