Mid-Engined Hennessey Exorcist Chevy Camaro ZL1 Virtually Prepares for Halloween

With products ranging from the mind-numbing Venom F5 to the astonishing 1,200-hp Ram TRX Mammoth 6x6, do we need to wonder why Hennessey is so (in)famous? Even pixel masters (humorously) love their products.
With all the wonderful things happening around the custom pickup truck scene, it’s a bit astonishing that Hennessey remembered it also deals with regular cars. It’s an enjoyable time to be a Hennessey truck fanatic, with choices ranging from the Venoms to the Mammoths, and more, after all.
But this time around we’re not interested in the high-riding shenanigans. The Texas-based aftermarket company itself made sure to let us know their limited-edition 30th-anniversary product is none other than its Exorcist conversion for the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.
The Camaro doesn’t get a lot of love these days, especially from consumers – who are probably over-the-heels infatuated with the C8 Corvette and its upcoming Z06. But the Sealy-based tuner created something that’s both marvelous and menacing at the same time. And because Halloween is “just around the corner,” a pixel master has decided to kick off the trick-or-treat activities in a humorous fashion.
Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media, seemingly thinks there’s “no better way” to get everyone in the mood for Halloween than to present a mid-engine take on The Exorcist. Of course, just to make sure no one takes him seriously, he also infused the video (embedded below) with a flying Dark Knight moment... err, as in a flock of bats trying to invade our screens!
Because it’s just wishful thinking, we don’t mind the winged companions. After all, we’re more intrigued by the premise of having the reworked 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine behind the front seats. That would certainly help it outrun any Batman villain, considering the 1,000-horsepower sent to the rear wheels for a 62 mph (100 kph) time of just 2.1 seconds.
