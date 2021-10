Mid-Engined Hennessey Exorcist Chevy Camaro ZL1 Virtually Prepares for Halloween

With all the wonderful things happening around the custom pickup truck scene, it’s a bit astonishing that Hennessey remembered it also deals with regular cars. It’s an enjoyable time to be a Hennessey truck fanatic, with choices ranging from the Venoms to the Mammoths, and more, after all.But this time around we’re not interested in the high-riding shenanigans. The Texas-based aftermarket company itself made sure to let us know their limited-edition 30th-anniversary product is none other than its Exorcist conversion for the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.The Camaro doesn’t get a lot of love these days, especially from consumers – who are probably over-the-heels infatuated with the C8 Corvette and its upcoming Z06 . But the Sealy-based tuner created something that’s both marvelous and menacing at the same time. And because Halloween is “just around the corner,” a pixel master has decided to kick off the trick-or-treat activities in a humorous fashion.Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media, seemingly thinks there’s “no better way” to get everyone in the mood for Halloween than to present a mid-engine take on The Exorcist. Of course, just to make sure no one takes him seriously, he also infused the video (embedded below) with a flying Dark Knight moment... err, as in a flock of bats trying to invade our screens!Because it’s just wishful thinking , we don’t mind the winged companions. After all, we’re more intrigued by the premise of having the reworked 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine behind the front seats. That would certainly help it outrun any Batman villain, considering the 1,000-horsepower sent to the rear wheels for a 62 mph (100 kph) time of just 2.1 seconds.