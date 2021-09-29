Hennessey Celebrates 30th Anniversary With the 1000 hp Limited-Edition Exorcist Camaro ZL1

The company's expertise also includes performance parts retailing, offering fully street-legal approvals, and warranty. Not least, educational purposes had also been one of Hennessey's goals since 2008, when they opened a certified Tuner School for teaching and training high-performance vehicle technicians.
The Exorcist Camaro ZL1 first saw the light of day a few years ago. In 2017, the hands of Hennessey specialists created a mighty statement against the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, which, at the time, made quite a stir in the performance car world with its presence. The Hennessey 30th Anniversary Camaro distances itself away from the original 2017 Exorcist, representing a bespoke model that celebrates the brand's 30 years of business building some of the most impressive automobiles in the industry.
Of course, Hennessey Performance Engineering could not celebrate its lifetime activity any other way than producing a beast capable of slaughtering any other vehicle on the street with its four digits horsepower figures. In other words, this impressive machine gets equipped with a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 carried over from the Corvette ZO6, but highly reworked to develop 1,000hp and a mind-boggling amount of torque; 883 lb-ft (1,196Nm) to be exact, directly massacring the rear wheels. These numbers translate into a 2.1 second zero to 62 mph (100 kph) time and a top speed of 217 mph (350 kph).
Mechanically, the vehicle includes many upgrades to the powertrain, such as a high-flow supercharging and air induction system, a custom camshaft configuration, ported cylinder heads, stainless steel headers, and some high-flow catalysts. Furthermore, the 30th Anniversary Exorcist Camaro can be either ordered with a manual transmission with rev-matching technology, specially designed for those who crave the purest experience possible, or a 10-speed automatic option, calibrated to cope with such the monster power figures.
Similar to the other Exorcist Camaro ZL1, the 30th-anniversary model still includes the same slick suspension setup featuring Multimatic's racing DSSV dampers that benefit from a spool valve mechanism. Firstly, they reduce weight from each corner of the vehicle but, more importantly, they also star a highly ingenious camber adjustment mechanism, enabling the car to be changed from road settings to a track-focused configuration up to an extra 1.5 degrees of negative camber in just a matter of minutes.
The exterior appearance of this machine is remarkable, giving off an aura of power and charm, but also pure terror, especially in such a striking paint job. The uniqueness of this build is captured using special anniversary logos fitted upfront and behind each front wheel. Furthermore, each example will get an individually numbered Anniversary Edition chassis plate denoting its build number. The widebody kit follows an aero blueprint similar to the other Exorcist models in the line-up, boasting an enlarged front grille and splitter for improved engine airflow and a massive spoiler capable of generating 136kg of downforce at 150 mph.
Sadly, this being a limited-edition endeavor, Hennessey will produce only 30 examples of the Anniversary Edition Exorcist Camaro. Pricing starts at $135,000, including the donor vehicle and a two-year warranty on the whole build. The vehicle can be ordered both as a coupe or a convertible body style.
John Hennessey very proudly acknowledges that "the Exorcist is the epitome of the American muscle car and has the off-the-line performance to embarrass almost any car on the planet." He dubbed the 30th Anniversary Edition Exorcist Camaro as "one ferocious supercar slayer," and it definitely shows. From menacing looks to incredible on-road performance, this exclusive design encompasses the brand's DNA in the purest form possible. Their celebration project has been a resounding success, and we certainly believe that it will be an inspiration for many more unique creations in the future.
