More on this:

2021 Ford Bronco Sport Recall Alert: Fuel Delivery Module May Leak

How many times did the Blue Oval recall the Bronco Sport? Including the callback we’re covering today, that's exactly four times in the first year. 50 photos



Tier 2 supplier Bosch notified the Ford Motor Company on July 20th of an issue regarding the fuel delivery module, pointing the finger at Tier 3 supplier Fraenkische. This company shipped a faulty component to Bosch, and that faulty component was subsequently installed in the FDM by Bosch.



The fuel tube may leak inside the fuel tank, causing low fuel pressure in the system, therefore leading to stalling or a non-starting engine due to insufficient fuel. An unexpected stall while driving may increase the risk of a crash, hence the “safety” in safety recall. Ford isn’t aware of accidents or injuries related to this condition, but nevertheless, the Blue Oval has to repair 10,802 units of the



Vehicles produced at the Hermosillo Assembly Plant in Mexico between May 21st and July 20th are called back, along with Escape and Lincoln Corsair vehicles produced at the



Often criticized for excessive vibrations and loud operation in comparison to the 2.0-liter EcoBoost, the smaller powerplant makes do with 181 horsepower and 190 pound-feet (258 Nm) of torque. As far as the Bronco Sport is concerned, the four-pot Badlands is the one to get because you get water cooling instead of ducted air cooling for the power take-off unit in addition to Advanced 4x4 in the guise of a twin-clutch rear drive module. Previously recalled over inadequate lubrication in the rear drive unit, incorrect lower control arms, and loose or missing suspension bolts, the Bronco Sport further needs replacement fuel delivery modules. But how come?Tier 2 supplier Bosch notified the Ford Motor Company on July 20th of an issue regarding the fuel delivery module, pointing the finger at Tier 3 supplier Fraenkische. This company shipped a faulty component to Bosch, and that faulty component was subsequently installed in the FDM by Bosch.The fuel tube may leak inside the fuel tank, causing low fuel pressure in the system, therefore leading to stalling or a non-starting engine due to insufficient fuel. An unexpected stall while driving may increase the risk of a crash, hence the “safety” in safety recall. Ford isn’t aware of accidents or injuries related to this condition, but nevertheless, the Blue Oval has to repair 10,802 units of the Bronco Sport at no charge to the customers.Vehicles produced at the Hermosillo Assembly Plant in Mexico between May 21st and July 20th are called back, along with Escape and Lincoln Corsair vehicles produced at the Louisville Assembly Plant from May 6th through May 25th. For a reason that I simply don’t understand, the Ford Motor Company doesn’t mention which engine or engines are affected. Thankfully, the Dearborn-based automaker does mention two part numbers - one for the Escape and Corsair and the other for the Bronco - for FDMs designed specifically for the 1.5-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder turbo motor.Often criticized for excessive vibrations and loud operation in comparison to the 2.0-liter EcoBoost, the smaller powerplant makes do with 181 horsepower and 190 pound-feet (258 Nm) of torque. As far as the Bronco Sport is concerned, the four-pot Badlands is the one to get because you get water cooling instead of ducted air cooling for the power take-off unit in addition to Advanced 4x4 in the guise of a twin-clutch rear drive module.

Download attachment: 2021 Ford Bronco Sport fuel delivery module recall (PDF)