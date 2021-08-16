Engineer Builds Wooden Scrambler Style e-Bike and the Result Is Spectacular

Nissan Factory Worker Called Heroic As He Saves Life of Bicyclist

Karl Harrison did heroic duty by saving an elderly cyclist from a heart attack. 6 photos



On his trip in, Harrison spotted a 76-year-old man who collapsed while riding his bicycle along the side of Washington Road.



Fortunately for the man, Harrison had received first aid training as part of his Quality Assurance job at Nissan from the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS), and when he realized the cyclist had gone into cardiac arrest, he immediately started to perform chest compressions while a colleague called 999.



Paramedics and police quickly arrived on the scene, and the medical team revived the gentlemen with the assistance of a defibrillator. The victim was rushed to the hospital where authorities say he’s currently in a stable condition. They say Harrison’s intervention surely saved the man’s life.







“There is no doubt that the CPR delivered by Karl in the moments after the cyclist collapsed have saved his life,” Hutchison said. “He did not think twice about intervening and delivering first aid to this stranger who had collapsed in front of him on his morning commute. We have spoken to the cyclist’s family and he is stable in hospital and very grateful to Karl for what he did that day.”



Harrison, 43, lives in Hartlepool and said he’s glad he was there to help.



“It’s not what you expect at about 7 am on your way into work, but human instinct to help just kicks in. When I did my CPR training with Nissan and the Ambulance Service I hoped I’d never have to use it, but this just shows why it is so important to get this training,” he said of his heroic effort. “I don’t even normally drive that way – by chance, I had taken a detour to a newsagents on my way in. It was a collective effort from me and some other passers-by to keep him alive until the paramedics arrived. I’m just glad he’s going to be ok.”



