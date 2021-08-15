EarthRoamer HD: Explore the Wilderness on Board a $1.7 Million Mansion on Wheels

Being it Travel Month here at Autoevolution, talking about one of the most over-the-top vehicles you go overlanding with is simply a must. The HD is, in EarthRoamer's own words, their "most innovative product yet." And it shows- craftsmanship like no other, intelligent and spacious design choices, increased storage and energy capacities, everything working together in a self-sufficient manner, providing a unique off-the-grid experience.
The base platform from which the HD is built upon is represented by the 4-wheel-drive Ford F-750 in King Ranch trim. Under the hood stands the 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 diesel producing 330 horsepower and 725 lb-ft ( 983 Nm) of torque coupled with the TorqShift HD six-speed automatic transmission. Dimension-wise, including the camper body, the HD is quite a large machine. It measures 35 feet (10.67 m) in length, 8.5 feet (2.6 m) in width, and gets as high as 13.2 feet (4 m).
The HD's 4x4 system and 12 inches (30.5 cm) of ground clearance make it as capable as any other overlander or RV when adventuring off the beaten path. Also coming into play here are the excellent 46° approach, 23° departure, and 12° break-over angles, values that offer genuine confidence when undertaking challenging routes. In addition to this, the vehicle rides on massive 46-inch Michelin XVL tires and comes equipped with a rear air suspension with Fox shock absorbers and hydraulic leveling.
Other amenities that make the HD stand apart from the crowd of expedition RVs are the 2,100-watt capable solar recharging hardware, the 20-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the power take-off (PTO) driven hydraulic generator, or the 30,000-lb (13,608-kg) force front recovery winch. Furthermore, the vehicle can hold up to 115 gallons (435 liters) of diesel fuel and 250 gallons (946 liters) of fresh water, making it a compelling choice for any long haul into the unknown. These capabilities transform the HD into a master of self-sufficient living, empowering off-the-grid living for extended periods.
But, to understand what makes this machine so exclusive, you must first step inside. There you can marvel at the beautifully handcrafted furniture and exquisite finishes. The indoor treatment includes alder cabinetry, wooden floors, and marble counters, and a queen-size bed, making its occupants live a luxury hotel experience in the middle of the wilderness.
The camper cabin also features a full bathroom outfitted with a separate shower and a washer/dryer. The in-floor radiant heating is a must during harsh winter escapes, able to heat the HD in no time. Not least, the Bose Surround Sound entertainment system can transform the luxurious cabin into a concert hall.
The kitchen area is outfitted with all the needed appliances, everything in a sturdy stainless steel form. Additionally, there you can find an induction cooktop, a drawer-style fridge/freezer, and lots of intelligent storage spaces.
Additionally, customers have the freedom to customize every aspect of the inside living space to their preference. To facilitate this, the company offers a number of six floor plans from which their clients can build on and create their dream expedition machine.
The outdoor living space is not forgotten. The EarthRoamer HD offers an auto-retracting awning with LED lighting, the possibility to fit an optional slide-out exterior kitchen, and even an exterior shower for enhanced versatility when it comes to living in a natural setting.
