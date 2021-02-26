2021 Ford Bronco Sport Recalled Again, This Time Over Front Lower Control Arms

Earlier this month, Ford announced the first recall for the Bronco Sport. Believe it or not, the Blue Oval has produced 1,666 vehicles with rear suspension modules that may feature loose or missing bolts. As if that wasn’t bad enough for a 2021MY vehicle, the Escape-based utility vehicle has been recalled once more over a production mix-up.
A total of 106 crossovers may have been produced with incorrect front lower control arms, according to NHTSA campaign number 21V074000. Documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration further reveal that all of the recalled units were produced on December 9th.
Corrective work is scheduled to begin in early April 2021, according to Ford. If necessary, dealers are going to replace the front left and right control arms and realign the front suspension. Of course, the fix comes at no cost to the customer because the automaker is to blame for this issue.
If you are wondering what a control arm does, well, this part connects the chassis to the assembly that holds the front wheel. Control arms feature rubber bushings that allow the arms to swing up and down over bumps in the road. Probably the most important piece of the control arm is the ball joint, which can wear out and separate the wheel from the lower suspension.
In the worst-case scenario, “a vehicle equipped with the incorrect lower control arm may experience a stability concern that may increase the risk of rollover at max roof load.” In plain English, Ford doesn’t want you to perform the moose test in your Bronco Sport before fixing the damn issue.
On the upside, Ford still hasn’t matched the disastrous launch of the Explorer with the brand-new Bronco Sport. Lest we forget, the mid-size SUV was recalled ten times in the first year of production. Its sibling, the luxury-oriented Lincoln Aviator, racked up six recalls in the first year.
