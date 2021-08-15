Less Than 200 Volkswagen “Fridolin” Are out There. Here’s What You Could Find

3 Certain 2021 Ford Bronco Models Exhibit a Whistle Noise From the Driver's Mirror

More on this:

2021 Ford Bronco Drag Races Jeep Wrangler Duo, Forced Induction Wins

The 2.3-liter EcoBoost is the standard engine for the 2021 model year Ford Bronco , and it’s pretty darn impressive for a four-cylinder turbo. As long as you give it premium fuel, the force-fed plant belts out an SAE-certified 300 horsepower and 325 pound-feet (441 Nm) compared to 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet (420 Nm) for the Ranger workhorse. 44 photos



The Bronco is an Outer Banks trim level, which is pretty well equipped from the factory with the 10R60 automatic transmission, tube-step running boards, BLIS with Cross-Traffic Alert, LED headlights with LED signature lighting, as well as 32-inch rubber wrapped around 18-inch aluminum wheels.



Tipping the scales at 4,580 pounds (2,077 kilograms) according to Ford, the Bronco is facing a 285-horsepower Pentastar and a 270-horsepower Hurricane in the Wrangler duo. The six-cylinder engine cranks out 260 pound-feet (353 Nm) of torque because it’s naturally aspirated while the four-cylinder turbo levels up to 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) in fully stock tune.



On paper, therefore, the Bronco should have this one in the bag. The Blue Oval-badged utility vehicle doesn’t break a sweat while beating the V6-engined Wrangler, both from a standstill and from a roll. Without premium fuel, however, the four-pot EcoBoost would lose to the free-breathing Pentastar. Despite having less displacement, the Hurricane is all business on the blacktop, winning against the EcoBoost in normal mode and tying it in sport mode with boost build-up. From a roll, the Wrangler immediately pulls ahead of the Bronco and keeps increasing the gap by the end of the race.



On that note, which of these off-road SUVs would you like to take home?



Although few people will drag race the four-pot rig on the strip, the peeps at ACCELER8 have tested the Bronco against a couple of Wranglers over the quarter-mile. All three contenders feature high-octane gasoline, automatic trannies, and the four-door body style for a leveled playing field.The Bronco is an Outer Banks trim level, which is pretty well equipped from the factory with the 10R60 automatic transmission, tube-step running boards, BLIS with Cross-Traffic Alert, LED headlights with LED signature lighting, as well as 32-inch rubber wrapped around 18-inch aluminum wheels.Tipping the scales at 4,580 pounds (2,077 kilograms) according to Ford, the Bronco is facing a 285-horsepower Pentastar and a 270-horsepower Hurricane in the Wrangler duo. The six-cylinder engine cranks out 260 pound-feet (353 Nm) of torque because it’s naturally aspirated while the four-cylinder turbo levels up to 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) in fully stock tune.On paper, therefore, the Bronco should have this one in the bag. The Blue Oval-badged utility vehicle doesn’t break a sweat while beating the V6-engined Wrangler, both from a standstill and from a roll. Without premium fuel, however, the four-pot EcoBoost would lose to the free-breathing Pentastar. Despite having less displacement, the Hurricane is all business on the blacktop, winning against the EcoBoost in normal mode and tying it in sport mode with boost build-up. From a roll, the Wrangler immediately pulls ahead of the Bronco and keeps increasing the gap by the end of the race.On that note, which of these off-road SUVs would you like to take home?