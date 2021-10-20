2021 Ford Bronco First Edition Arrives Damaged at the Dealer, Looks Pitiful

Last month, a trucking company damaged a 2021 Ford Bronco so badly that Bronco6G forum users went up in arms against such blatant carelessness. As fate would have it, another Bronco has arrived at the dealer with transporting damage.
Bronco6G forum user cruzship reports that his windshield frame, windshield, and front portion of the roof were all damaged upon delivery. Most probably, the pictured First Edition rode on the bottom level during transport. In light of this error, the dealership gave cruzship three options.
The first one is repairing the blue-painted Bronco First Edition after signing a disclosure agreement since the damage exceeded a certain percentage of the suggested retail price. Considering that even the windshield frame is damaged, this won’t be cheap. Secondly, the customer is offered the choice to walk away even though it’s detrimental to him and favorable to the dealership. You know, they can fix the damage and sell the four-door rig with a hefty markup to someone else because a sucker is born every minute.
The final option is taking a replacement F-150 Raptor, which is ludicrous. Isn’t the dealer aware that cruzship waited for more than a year to have a Bronco in his driveway? A pickup, even a dune-bashing truck such as the F-150 Raptor, simply doesn’t cut it. Adding insult to injury, the well-equipped First Edition is a collectible while the F-150 Raptor simply isn’t.
According to the disheartened customer, “Ford needs to fix these delivery issues and take better care of these vehicles.” Guess what? You’re not the only one who believes that Ford could treat its customers with more attention and respect for giving their money to the Blue Oval instead of another company. But as you already know, Ford couldn’t care less as long as orders keep pouring in and frenzied dealers keep selling with markups.
Even though all 7,000 units of the First Edition have been spoken for, the Ford Motor Company still allows you to build and price the most expensive 2021 model year Bronco. Excluding taxes and optional extras, the two-door body style kicks off at $56,915, while the four-door version costs $61,110.
