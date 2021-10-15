2022 Ford Bronco Everglades Confirmed With Factory-Installed Snorkel and Winch

Ford North America product communications manager Mike Levine has confirmed what everyone was expecting from the Bronco Everglades. Scheduled to roll out next summer, this variant is rocking a factory-installed winch up front and a high-rise intake the Blue Oval describes as a snorkel. 21 photos



Mike Levine’s tweet has also attracted quite a few angry comments from Bronco reservation holders. Here are just a few examples: “I would say 16 months from release to receipt is pretty darn long,” “make sure you keep your promise of building reservations before stock," and “available summer 2022, unless you have a reservation. Then expect it in like 2025 or 2026.”



For the 2022 model year, the biggest faux pas of the Bronco is the Mansquatch. More specifically, customers who specify the Sasquatch Package with the seven-speed manual transmission are charged the same price as they would pay for the 10-speed automatic. You can’t make this stuff up, and I can’t imagine Ford explaining this price with a straight face.



As mentioned in a previous article, the Base now starts from $29,300 for the two-door version and $33,450 for the four-door version. The Sasquatch Package is



As ever, Ford offers two mills in the Bronco: the 2.3-liter EcoBoost shared with the Ranger pickup truck and the 2.7-liter EcoBoost of the F-150 pickup. The Raptor will probably receive the 3.0-liter EcoBoost from the Explorer ST, which cranks out 400 ponies and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm).



Everglades ????????????https://t.co/SMTYme2huN pic.twitter.com/LPUnNPikZZ — Mike Levine (@mrlevine) October 13, 2021 There is a common misconception that snorkels enable vehicles to traverse rivers without any problem whatsoever. But still, no snorkel can protect a car’s electronics from going kaput due to water infiltration. That’s why Toyota renamed the Tacoma TRD Pro’s snorkel into the “ desert air intake .”Mike Levine’s tweet has also attracted quite a few angry comments from Bronco reservation holders. Here are just a few examples: “I would say 16 months from release to receipt is pretty darn long,” “make sure you keep your promise of building reservations before stock," and “available summer 2022, unless you have a reservation. Then expect it in like 2025 or 2026.”For the 2022 model year, the biggest faux pas of the Bronco is the Mansquatch. More specifically, customers who specify the Sasquatch Package with the seven-speed manual transmission are charged the same price as they would pay for the 10-speed automatic. You can’t make this stuff up, and I can’t imagine Ford explaining this price with a straight face.As mentioned in a previous article, the Base now starts from $29,300 for the two-door version and $33,450 for the four-door version. The Sasquatch Package is listed at $6,590 compared to $4,995 last year, and the 10-speed gearbox costs $1,595 on a standalone basis over the crawler-gear manual.As ever, Ford offers two mills in the Bronco: the 2.3-liter EcoBoost shared with the Ranger pickup truck and the 2.7-liter EcoBoost of the F-150 pickup. The Raptor will probably receive the 3.0-liter EcoBoost from the Explorer ST, which cranks out 400 ponies and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm).

Editor's note: Eruption Green 2022 Ford Bronco pictured in the gallery. Eruption Green 2022 Ford Bronco pictured in the gallery.