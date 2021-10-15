2024 Ford Courier Rebirth Doesn't Hold a Digital Candle to Maverick's Styling

Let’s face it. Crossovers, SUVs, and pickup trucks are all the rage these days. And, as far as the latter are concerned, even the little ones are quickly surging in popularity. Both across the real and virtual worlds.
Frankly, if pixel masters had it their way, the driveways and garages would probably become invaded by all sorts of bite-sized unibody pickup trucks. Not just the already available 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz or the eagerly awaited 2022 Ford Maverick and South America’s Chevy (Nova) Montana.
Instead, people would cater to both work and leisure activities in all sorts of CGI creations from Ram (“1200”), Mitsubishi (Outlander with bed tricks), and even Jeep (Comanche with Grand Cherokee looks), among many others. But there’s one compact pickup truck that should really fail to materialize.
That would be the recently imagined 2024 Ford Courier revival. Brazilian virtual artist Kleber Silva, better known as KDesign AG on social media, is no stranger to the CGI unibody compact pickup truck game. After all, he’s the Behance author behind very imaginative creations, such as the cool little Ram truck or the Maverick-influenced vision of Chevy's upcoming Montana.
But this time around we got to say that he’s hit the proverbial rock bottom. Not an actual boulder-infused trail, but rather he completely missed the point on what compact pickup trucks are all about today. At least from the styling perspective. Just take a look at the Santa Cruz and Maverick, so we anchor into reality. They’re all adventurously cool, even tough-looking.
Instead, this reinvented Courier looks as if the 2022 Ford Fiesta suddenly had one too many beverages (while not driving, of course – please don’t ever drink and drive!). And then went to bed and dreamt of itself as a Maverick sibling. You know, the one that’s scrawny and always skittish...
Of course, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, so we’re entirely welcoming of other opinions. But come on, even the Blue Oval itself is making the all-new Ranger look like a mid-size copycat of their eagerly-awaited 2022 Maverick.
