Cummins Powered 1941 Dodge WC Power Wagon Restomod Sells for More Than a Quarter Million

4 WRC Legend Sebastien Loeb Will Run in the 2016 FIA World RX Championship

More on this:

Sébastien Loeb Tests M-Sports's 2022 Ford Puma Rally 1 WRC Car in Spain

Sébastien Loeb, the most successful WRC driver in history, has tested M-Sport's 2022 Ford Puma Rally 1 WRC car . The vehicle is made for 2022's new hybrid car regulations, which go into effect next year, and M-Sport was previously linked to Loeb's possible return to the World Rally Championship. 8 photos



Since his last full season, the 47-year-old rally legend has raced in sixteen world rally events, for both Hyundai and Citroën. He also competed in the



Now, do not think of this test as a definitive sign of Loeb's return to the World Rally Championship. If he were to return for a full season, it would probably be for a tenth world champion title. However, Loeb's skills and immense expertise could be used by M-Sport for the development of the Rally 1 version of the Puma.



Richard Millener, the current team principal at



It is worth noting that M-Sport has agreements with Adrien Fourmaux, another French rally driver, along with Gus Greensmith. Craig Breen, a former Hyundai WRC driver, was also reportedly signed in to the 2022 M-Sport WRC roster. These new hybrid cars will bring a new dimension to the





The Frenchman's last appearance in WRC was back in 2020 at Rally Turkey, where he drove a Hyundai i20 WRC to a third-place finish during this two-year stint with the Korean marque as a part-time driver. However, Loeb's last full season in WRC was back in 2012, when he was still racing for Citroën.Since his last full season, the 47-year-old rally legend has raced in sixteen world rally events, for both Hyundai and Citroën. He also competed in the Dakar Rally and the WTCC championship , not to mention World RX and Extreme E. So, yes, Mr. Loeb has been quite busy these past few years despite not running in the World Rally Championship.Now, do not think of this test as a definitive sign of Loeb's return to the World Rally Championship. If he were to return for a full season, it would probably be for a tenth world champion title. However, Loeb's skills and immense expertise could be used by M-Sport for the development of the Rally 1 version of the Puma.Richard Millener, the current team principal at M-Sport , stated that it would be “lovely” if they could reach a deal with Loeb, but there are many obstacles to overcome for that to happen. It is not clear at this point what those obstacles are and how determined is M-Sport to overcome them.It is worth noting that M-Sport has agreements with Adrien Fourmaux, another French rally driver, along with Gus Greensmith. Craig Breen, a former Hyundai WRC driver, was also reportedly signed in to the 2022 M-Sport WRC roster. These new hybrid cars will bring a new dimension to the WRC , and Loeb's potential return, even for a few events, is a special gift to motorsport fans.