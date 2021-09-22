Trucking Company Damages 2021 Ford Bronco, Owner Isn't Pleased

Revealed more than a year ago, the all-new Bronco has posed countless problems for the Dearborn-based automaker. Putting yourself in the shoes of a reservation holder is another thing, and it’s not pretty either.
Godot75 shared his disaster story on the Bronco6G forum, starting with a reservation date of July 15th, 2020. He opted for the four-door Badlands in Race Red, a gorgeous combo that starts at $46,730 including taxes. Yesterday, Godot75 received a dismaying email with the featured pic.
The outsourced trucking company is responsible for the damaged windshield frame and canvas top, which is why the dealership refused the receipt of the vehicle. Godot75 understands that he might receive a replacement Bronco in roughly four months, although the date can be changed because of the Bronco's ongoing quality issues and global semiconductor crunch.
A quick resolution is out of the question, which is why I can’t help but feel the pain. Hundreds of thousands of people have been looking forward to the all-new Bronco, and in addition to the automaker’s blunders, not even the trucking companies are helping in these rather horrid times of uncertainty.
“I have a request of anyone reading this. Please share my story,” wrote the protagonist, who also highlights that Ford’s customer base is not a faceless mass of wallets. “It’s individual human beings who love your company and deserve something in return, occasionally something above and beyond.”
Bending over backward for an individual disaster story may not be the right approach to fixing the problem at large. Adapting the business model, from the corporate level down to the independently-owned dealership, to better cope with consumer demands would be my solution although nobody intends to lift a finger in this regard. As long as orders keep going strong and dealerships keep selling the Bronco with ridiculous markups to people with more cash than sense, we’re not going to get out of this vicious circle.
