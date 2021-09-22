Trucking Company Damages 2021 Ford Bronco, Owner Isn't Pleased

More on this:

1 Abandoned 1975 Ford LTD Gets Second Chance, Does Massive Burnouts to Celebrate

2 1971 Mustang Mach 1 Is Rescued After 34 Years, Needs Some TLC

3 Subtle 1973 Ford Gran Torino Sport Comes Out to Play With 351CI and 41k Miles

4 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Drag Races Dodge Charger Hellcat, Doesn’t Go As Planned

5 Ford Gives Drivers a Heads Up With the New RoadSafe, a Hotspot Map for Risky Locations