Ford Caught Lying to 2021 Bronco Customers Over Revised MIC Hardtop

Imagine that it’s July 2020 and you’ve just placed a deposit for a brand-new Bronco. Not just any regular Bronco, but a MIC-topped First Edition.
It’s already 2021, and on a random day, Ford sends you an email about a delay. Not long after that, Ford sends you another email with the build date for your hard-topped First Edition. The day of production passes, and your Bronco still doesn’t have a delivery date because of the top’s quality issues.
In order to ease the prolonged wait, Ford made it clear to customers that “we need to replace all existing molded-in-color hardtop roofs before we can make any new hardtop Bronco vehicles.” Well, guess what? That’s a blatant lie as per an order holder with a built yet undelivered First Edition.
Brandon1282 of the Bronco6G forum isn’t amused. “The First Edition shown below was produced on 9/16/21, shows as built, and is scheduled to be shipped. How can Ford continually lie to (or - at the very least - mislead) customers over and over again?” I have covered the Bronco for years now, and I can’t say that I’m surprised by the automaker’s disrespectful conduct.
For starters, the Dearborn-based company wasn’t explicit with the 10-speed automatic transmission of the Bronco, which is the Explorer’s 10R60 instead of the Ranger’s beefier 10R80. Ford further showcased Badlands Sasquatch prototypes with a manual tranny, a combo that wasn’t available until would-be customers pressured FoMoCo into giving in to this request.
Turning out attention back to the problem at hand, I’m not suggesting the Ford Motor Company should temporarily stop series production to finish the MIC-equipped models that are currently parked at Dirt Mountain. I’m suggesting that Ford reconsiders its relationship with order holders who have paid top dollar for the top-of-the-line Bronco only to be lied to.
It remains to be seen how the second-largest automaker in the U.S. will make amends to people like Brandon1282. In the meantime, the good news is that the improved MIC hardtop is already being fitted to parked Broncos. The Big Bend Sasquatch in the gallery was photographed by Bronco6g member TheHitmanHenson, whose Bronco came from Dirt Mountain yesterday.
