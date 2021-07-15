2021 Ford Bronco Confirmed With 10R60 Automatic Transmission

The 2021 Bronco, which is arguably the most anticipated SUV of the year, has a dirty secret. As the headline implies, the 10-speed automatic isn’t the 10R80 that Ford uses in the 2021 Ranger but the cheaper 10R60.
An extra slap in the face comes in the guise of the Blue Oval’s undercover Bronco community, the Bronco Nation, which assures everyone that “the 10R60 [is] plenty robust.” I beg to differ, especially in combination with the 2.7-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 and the 35-inch Goodyear rubber shoes.
10R60 stands for 10 forward ratios, rear- and all-wheel drive, as well as a maximum capacity of 600 Nm (443 pound-feet) of torque. The six-cylinder engine develops up to 563 Nm (415 pound-feet) of torque, which is very close to the automatic transmission’s limit. As for the 10R80 of the Ranger, 800 Nm (590 pound-feet) and 420 Nm (310 pound-feet) seem more like it.
The Bronco Nation waxes lyrical about efficiency, trying to discredit the 10R80 in comparison to the 10R60, which is a bunch of nonsense if you take a look over the EPA ratings. More specifically, the combined fuel economy tops 21 miles per gallon (11.2 liters per 100 kilometers) while the F-150 with 4WD and the 2.7-liter EcoBoost also manages up to 21 miles to the gallon.
Last time I’ve checked the specifications of the Bronco and F-150 for the 2021 model year, the mid-size SUV was lighter than the full-size pickup. As for maximum towing capacities, guess what? The Ranger, which is based on the T6 platform that rolled out in 2011, can pull 7,500 pounds (3,402 kilograms) while the Bronco offers 3,500 pounds (1,588 kilograms).
What grinds my gears the most is how the Bronco Nation, which controls the Bronco narrative thanks to shadow backing from the Ford Motor Company, defends the 10R60 transmission without mentioning why the Bronco received the 10R60 in the first place. As you know from the first paragraph, it’s cheaper than the 10R80 because it’s not as beefy as the 10R80.
