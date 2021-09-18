2022 Ford Maverick Fuel Economy Finally Confirmed for 2.0L Turbo FWD and AWD

For the 2022 model year, the brand-new Maverick is available with two engine choices. The 2.5-liter hybrid that comes standard is a front-wheel-drive affair that's currently affected by a supply-chain issue. As for the optional 2.0-liter turbo, the Environmental Protection Agency is much obliged to confirm the gas mileage with front- and all-wheel drive.
Capable of 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet (376 Nm) of torque, the force-fed mill is rated by the agency at 26 miles per gallon (9.0 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined test cycle with the FWD setup. AWD eats up one mile per gallon, which still is pretty good for a compact-sized workhorse. By comparison, the Escape on which the Maverick is based offers 26 miles per gallon with the very same powerplant and all-paw-drive system.
To better understand the fuel economy of the 2.0-liter Maverick that Ford manufactures in Mexico alongside the Bronco Sport crossover utility vehicle, we also have to mention the Santa Cruz. The ratings for the South Korean pickup that’s produced in the United States range from 23 miles per gallon (10.2 liters per 100 kilometers) for the free-breathing powerplant to 22 miles per gallon (10.7 liters per 100 kilometers) for the force-fed lump.
The EPA doesn’t have the figures for the hybrid engine, but fret not because Ford offered a particularly interesting estimate three months ago. More to the point, the Dearborn-based automaker says that 40 miles per gallon (5.9 liters per 100 kilometers) in the city is doable, along with 500 miles (805 kilometers) of driving range on a single tank of 87-octane regular gas.
Priced from $19,995 before taxes and extras, the Maverick undercuts the Santa Cruz by $3,995 as long as you’re content with steel wheels and unpainted door mirrors. The XLT appears to be the sweetest choice in the lineup at $22k, while the Lariat can be yours from a Ranger-like $25k.
To better understand the fuel economy of the 2.0-liter Maverick that Ford manufactures in Mexico alongside the Bronco Sport crossover utility vehicle, we also have to mention the Santa Cruz. The ratings for the South Korean pickup that’s produced in the United States range from 23 miles per gallon (10.2 liters per 100 kilometers) for the free-breathing powerplant to 22 miles per gallon (10.7 liters per 100 kilometers) for the force-fed lump.
The EPA doesn’t have the figures for the hybrid engine, but fret not because Ford offered a particularly interesting estimate three months ago. More to the point, the Dearborn-based automaker says that 40 miles per gallon (5.9 liters per 100 kilometers) in the city is doable, along with 500 miles (805 kilometers) of driving range on a single tank of 87-octane regular gas.
Priced from $19,995 before taxes and extras, the Maverick undercuts the Santa Cruz by $3,995 as long as you’re content with steel wheels and unpainted door mirrors. The XLT appears to be the sweetest choice in the lineup at $22k, while the Lariat can be yours from a Ranger-like $25k.