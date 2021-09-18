2022 Ford Expedition Facelift Unveiling Confirmed for September 21st

More on this:

1 Slammed Ford F-150 Looks Like a Bigger Urban Cruiser, Won’t Be Doing Much Hauling

2 Custom 1999 Ford Crown Victoria Used in 2004 “Taxi” Movie Is for Sale, Street-Ready Too

3 Michigan State Police Will Test 2021 Mustang Mach-E Law Enforcement Pilot Vehicle

4 Thunderbird Turbo Coupe Morphs From Wagon to Laid Out Speedster in Quick Steps

5 This 1972 Ford Maverick Isn't a Pickup Truck, It's Way Cooler