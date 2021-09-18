2022 Ford Expedition Facelift Unveiling Confirmed for September 21st

Revealed in August 2021 for the 2022 model year, the mid-cycle refresh of the Lincoln Navigator will be joined by the Ford Expedition next week. The redesigned utility vehicle will be shown at the Motor Bella in Pontiac.
Based on the F-150 platform ever since the first generation rolled out for the 1997 model year, the family-sized Expedition will receive minor styling tweaks. Based on test mules captured by the carparazzi, most of these changes are focused on the grille, bumper, headlights, and the DRLs.
As far as the cabin is concerned, prospective customers will be much impressed by the SYNC 4 touchscreen infotainment system of the Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning. The 15.5-inch display will be complemented by a digital instrument cluster, of course, along with over-the-air updates.
SYNC 4 relies heavily on the cloud, which is why FordPass Connect with 4G LTE connectivity and a Wi-Fi hotspot also have to be mentioned. Oh, and by the way, SYNC 4 offers the convenience of wireless implementation of Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, as well as SYNC AppLink applications.
Ford BlueCruise also needs to be mentioned, a hands-free highway driving assistant offered on 2021 model year F-150 and Mustang Mach-E vehicles equipped with the Ford Co-Pilot360 Active 2.0 Prep Package. Bear in mind, however, that BlueCruise is a Level 2 driver-assist system just like the haphazardly named Autopilot with Full Self-Driving Capability offered by Tesla and the General Motors Super Cruise system we know from Caddy.
The 2022 model year Expedition lineup will add a new trim level for adventure-minded customers. Timberline is how the Ford Motor Company designates the newcomer, which features unique front-fascia garnish, badging, more ground clearance, and Goodyear Wrangler all-terrain tires. The Blue Oval is rumored to bring forth an ST-like variant, but only time will tell if there’s a market for such a thing in the full-size SUV segment.
Under the hood, look forward to the same old 3.5-liter EcoBoost in two states of tune. A hybrid option such as the PowerBoost of the F-150 is reportedly going to launch with the ground-up redesign sometime in 2024.
