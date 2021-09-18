Slammed Ford F-150 Looks Like a Bigger Urban Cruiser, Won’t Be Doing Much Hauling

This Ford F-150 has gone from brawny off-roader to chic grocery getter with one tune. Images of it have been shared online by Vossen for obvious reasons, as it does sport one of their wheel sets.
Targeting SUVs and trucks solely, the product is named the HF6-3. The hybrid forged alloys come in five standard and three custom finishes, have diameters spanning between 20 and 24 inches, and cost $649 per wheel for the smallest offering, going up to almost $3,400 for the biggest set.
With a rather intricate design, they have been fitted to other high-riders, so if exclusivity is your thing, then perhaps you’d be better off with something else. Scrolling through the American company’s website, we found vehicles such as the Ram 1500 TRX, Chevrolet Tahoe, Toyota Fortuner, Mitsubishi Pajero, Cadillac Escalade, Lincoln Navigator and others boasting the same wheels.
They may be eye-catching, but they are not the only mods. The F-150 in question sits closer to the asphalt than the stock models, though Vossen didn’t say whether this was achieved with a complete suspension kit or just shorter springs. We suspect it might be the latter, just like we suspect that that red look is a wrap rather than a paint finish, because it is a bit too shiny. The side and rear privacy windows complete the styling of this tweaked pickup with Florida license plates.
Before wrapping up this story, we will remind you that the 2021 F-150 is accompanied by a $29,290 MSRP in the XL trim level. The XLT and Lariat follow it in the range, from $35,400 and $45,045, respectively, whereas the King Ranch starts at $56,015. For the Platinum, Limited and Tremor, customers will have to pay at least $58,795, $73,105 and $49,505, respectively, and the coveted Raptor can be yours from $64,145.
