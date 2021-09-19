1965 Ford Mustang Traded in to a Dealer Spent 25 Years in Storage, Started Right Up

The Lucid Air’s EPA Range Does Not Only Debunk Tesla: It Also Matches ICE

Ford started the production of the Mustang back in 1964, and the engine lineup started with a 170 (2.8-liter) six-cylinder that developed approximately 105 horsepower. 19 photos



As a result, the aforementioned 170 was pulled, with



The same engine is also powering the 1965 Mustang that we have here and which was previously purchased by a dealer with a full restoration in mind. The good news is the six-cylinder started right up recently when the owner installed a new battery and cleaned the carburetor, all despite the car spending the last 25 years in storage.



Traded in to the dealer, the Mustang is, by all means, a project car, and the photos that we included in the article pretty much speak for themselves. Almost everything is there, except for the windshield wipers and the wheel covers, and the interior itself looks pretty good, especially considering the age of the car.



The Mustang isn’t yet ready for the road, but given the engine is still alive and the transmission shifts properly, the car is definitely a solid candidate for a thorough restoration.



Needless to say, whoever ends up buying the car will also have to take care of the occasional rust on the body, and as usual, a close inspection in person is definitely recommended to figure out just how much damage it has produced so far.



There are nearly 50 bids for this Mustang, though the reserve set by seller woklejas2q6d is yet to be met. The top offer at the time of writing is a little over $4,000, with a bit more than a day remaining until the auction comes to an end.

