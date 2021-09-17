1966 Ford Mustang Battling With the Plants Needs Total Restoration

5 1966 Ford Mustang Abandoned in the Woods Takes First Drive in 30 Years

There are plenty of Mustangs out there that you can buy for a restoration process, but choosing just the perfect car isn’t necessarily as easy as it sounds. 11 photos



This 1966



According to the VIN, this



The 1966 Mustang could be ordered with a 200 (3.3-liter) six-cylinder known as Thriftpower, while the V8 lineup included 2-barrel and 4-barrel versions of the 289 (4.7-liter) Windsor.



The good news if you’re planning a total restoration of the car is everything is still around, except for the engine of course. eBay seller



The bad news is that the rust has already taken its toll on this Mustang, and this isn’t necessarily a surprise. One of the photos shows the car parked in some sort of yard surrounded by vegetation, and given the humidity is likely rather high, the rust has probably invaded the floors quite substantially.



At the end of the day, this Mustang right now needs a third chance, as the current owner says they originally purchased the car specifically to restore it. The asking price seems fair, as the Mustang can be yours for $2,500. First, it must be in a decent condition that wouldn’t require a ton of work. Then, it must be complete, especially if what you’re interested in is a restoration to factory specifications and not a restomod. And third, it must come with a fair price, as owners of classic cars, no matter if they’re in a good shape or not, typically overestimate their vehicles and demand a small fortune to let them go.This 1966 Ford Mustang lacks the original engine, so it qualifies mostly for a restomod unless you can find the correct unit to complete a full restoration, though we’ve got some disappointing news on this front.According to the VIN, this Mustang was born with a 6-cylinder under the hood, so at the first glance, going for a much more powerful V8 unit is a much better option.The 1966 Mustang could be ordered with a 200 (3.3-liter) six-cylinder known as Thriftpower, while the V8 lineup included 2-barrel and 4-barrel versions of the 289 (4.7-liter) Windsor.The good news if you’re planning a total restoration of the car is everything is still around, except for the engine of course. eBay seller jasoventr-9 claims some extra parts are still around, including two more fenders and even original hubcaps.The bad news is that the rust has already taken its toll on this Mustang, and this isn’t necessarily a surprise. One of the photos shows the car parked in some sort of yard surrounded by vegetation, and given the humidity is likely rather high, the rust has probably invaded the floors quite substantially.At the end of the day, this Mustang right now needs a third chance, as the current owner says they originally purchased the car specifically to restore it. The asking price seems fair, as the Mustang can be yours for $2,500.

