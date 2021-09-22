Workhorse Group Suffers Yet Another Setback, Suspend Delivery of Electric Van

4 Lawmaker Makes Green Proposal for the U.S. Postal Service

The announcement today by Workhorse Group, the American makers of electric trucks and vans, that it will suspend the deliveries of their flagship C-1000 electric van, is yet another recent setback for the company. 6 photos



Also, shares in Workhorse dropped some 14% and that means share value is at close to a one-year low of $7.05 as the company suffers yet another snag. The same announcement also said Workhorse will recall all 41 vans that have already been delivered to customers.



Last week Workhorse Group



The Workhorse bid proposed that the company would build an all-electric vehicle fleet while the winning Oshkosh bid called for meeting the requirement with a mix of internal combustion-powered and electric vehicles.



The suspension and recall is bad news on top of bad news at Workhorse are also said to be under investigation by the U.S.



Based in Ohio, the company said a fresh leadership team has concluded that additional modifications were necessary to make sure the C-1000 vehicles meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS).



Workhorse also says they informed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration about the need for the changes and that their information about the van's compliance with



Workhorse says they expect to complete testing of the C-1000 vans by the end of the year.



According to the company, the C-1000 van has a range of 100 miles and is powered by a 70- kilowatt hour battery. Workhorse says the vehicles now require more testing and modifications to ensure that the vans meet regulatory standards.

