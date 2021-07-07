No More Range Anxiety, You Can Count on the VN5 Electric Van for Cargo Delivery

Did you know that the LEVC production plant in Ansty, Coventry, is the only dedicated EV factory in the UK? This is where the London Electric Vehicle Company is manufacturing its latest product, the VN5 electric van. After a long wait, customers in Europe can now find out for themselves what this promising new van is all about.
LEVC’s electric van, launched in the UK last year, is now making its European debut. A distinctive design, increased cargo capacity and maximum range are just some of the main characteristics of this zero-emission vehicle.
The entire LEVC range (the TX Taxi, VN5 e-van and the upcoming e-camper) draws inspiration from the famous London Taxi, in terms of design, and the VN5 resembles the TX taxi, with a higher roofline and 15.7 inches (401 mm) added to the wheelbase. Also, this van was literally built and tested to be more durable than other alternatives on the market, incorporating bonded aluminum that’s both strong and lightweight, as well as corrosion- and shock-resistant technology.
Designed to make its way easily through busy cities, the VN5 is also easier than similar models to load and unload, thanks to its 60/40 split rear door and large side-loading door. Add to that a cargo capacity of up to 735 kg (1,620 lbs), and you’ve got a great solution for transport fleets.
But what really makes the VN5 stand out is its pure EV range of more than 60 miles (98 km) and a total driving range of over 300 miles (489km). This is possible due to LEVC’s own eCity powertrain technology - added to the electric motor and battery, a small petrol generator trickle charges the battery, therefore extending the range. Plus, the van can be fully charged on a short break or while it’s being loaded/unloaded, because the 50kW DC charging capability allows it to get to 100% in just 30 minutes.
Real-world testing conducted by the British manufacturer proved that the VN5 has an incredible range for a fully electric van, able to complete long trips before needing to recharge.
The Business, City and Ultima trim options add different like a rear-view camera and luxury seats, but all options come with a 9” touchscreen, 50kW DC rapid charging, cruise control and Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB).
