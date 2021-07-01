Volta Zero Is Taking the Trucking World by Storm, Prototype Chassis Ready to Go

Virgin Orbit Launches Seven Satellites Into Space on a Modified Carrier Plane

Volta Trucks is not wasting any time in getting the Volta Zero from prototype to a fully-operational product. Trying to catch up with some of its more prestigious competitors, like the recent eActros , the manufacturer is getting closer to beginning the full-scale production of its electric truck, by 2022. 6 photos



According to the company, time is of the essence when it comes to climate change. So, instead of choosing the traditional route and allowing years for market assessment and vehicle development,



Two of the most important elements of the first running chassis are the Proterra high-voltage battery and a Meritor compact eAxle, comprised of an integrated rear axle, electric motor and transmission unit. The Volta Zero truck will be the first commercial vehicle in Europe to integrate this type of innovative eAxle, for better range (up to 125 miles/200 km) and efficiency.



Intensive testing on proving grounds is what’s next for the prototype chassis, and that data will be used in the production process of a pilot fleet, by the end of this year. The vehicles will then be tested not only by the manufacturer’s engineers, but also by selected customers. Their feedback will then be integrated into the final production of commercial trucks. And all of this is set to be completed by the end of next year.



The Volta Zero demonstrator vehicle has already been successfully presented in Italy, Germany and, most recently, the UK. Besides providing an extensive range and improving driving safety thanks to the glass cab design which gives the driver much wider visibility, Volta Zero is also expected to cut 1.2 million tons of CO2 emissions by 2025.



