Daimler Trucks’ European FUSO Plant Switches to All Green Vehicle Production

Electric vehicles are the first thing that comes to mind when we think about green mobility and achieving the carbon-neutral goal that’s on most nations’ list. But there is a lot more to it, and EVs are only the finished product. What happens behind the scenes (when they are manufactured) and what happens after (when they are shipped around the world) is equally important.
Daimler Trucks is already ahead of the game with its electric trucks, and was one of the first to pioneer hybrid alternatives, when they were just starting to be cool. But it’s not stopping here – in fact, it wants to make its production process carbon neutral as well. Two years ago, it officially announced that all European Daimler Trucks & Buses plants would become CO2-neutral by 2022. Now, the Tramagal plant, where the FUSO eCanter is manufactured, is already close to achieving that goal.
Located in Portugal, 93 miles (150 km) north-east of Lisbon, the Tramagal factory is known for making the light-duty FUSO Canter (that’s been around since the 80s), and the more recent all-electric version. According to Daimler, over the last year, it has continuously implemented changes in order to reduce harmful emissions, and this year it’s going to take things to the next level, by a further 50% cut.
How will it get done? First of all, by increasing solar power production and switching to self-consumption. Also, it plans to take progressive steps to replace natural gas consumption, by using solar panels to develop green hydrogen production.
At Tramagal, the entire warehouse fleet is currently being converted to electric vehicles, which will help with most of the logistics processes. If more car-manufacturing plants would follow this example, the result would be astounding. In the words of Jorge Rosa, Head of the Tramagal plant, the commitment to develop electric vehicles should start with the way they are produced.
By introducing innovative ways of increasing its on-site green energy production, Daimler Trucks’ Tramagal plant will completely eliminate its carbon footprint by 2022.
