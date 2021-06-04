New Mitsubishi Fuso Truck Premieres a Safety Driver Assistance System in Japan

4 Here’s How You Can Easily Trick a Tesla on Autopilot Into Driving Itself

The new Super Great upgraded truck is available through MFTBC sales units, starting June 2021. Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC) announced that a new version of its Super Great truck is now available, featuring several upgrades that comply with the latest safety and environmental regulations in Japan.The main upgrades are the Emergency Stop Assist, which is part of the Mercedes-Benz Active Drive Assist 2, and the Active Sideguard Assist 1.0. As its name suggests, the emergency stop feature decelerates and stops the vehicle in emergency situations. But the second level of the Active Drive Assist also comes with an innovative steering wheel activity monitoring feature.If the steering wheel is inactive for 60 seconds, the system will provide a visual alert on the dashboard monitor, as well as a sound alarm, while also reducing the speed and bringing the vehicle to an emergency stop. This safety feature was developed particularly for scenarios where the driver might be going through a sudden health crisis, making him unable to control the truck The Active Sideguard Assist 1.0, on the other hand, helps prevent left turn accidents . When an object is detected on the left side, the system emits a light signal, and when the steering wheel is turned to the left, it emits a sound alarm. In addition to that, the new model also comes with a collision mitigation braking system, which is able to reduce the speed and stop the vehicle, if it detects an impending collision risk, involving a parallel-moving object.Besides these main upgrades, the new Super Great is also equipped with a Rear Underrun Protection (RUP) device that limits the damage in case of collisions, an optimized rear-view mirror that’s more resistant to shocks, and a co-driver seatbelt indicator. And, for increased visibility, it comes with daytime running lights and a feature that automatically activates headlights when the sun is setting.The new Super Great upgraded truck is available through MFTBC sales units, starting June 2021.

