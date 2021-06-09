Thor Kermit Is No Indian Muppet, Harley Should Be Jealous

Over the years we’ve gotten used to Harley-Davidson organizing all sorts of build competitions for its international dealers. The most recent such gimmick was last year’s massive King of Kings competition, which saw the Mexico-built Sportster XR1200 Apex Predator come out on top.
The Apex had to battle a number of other exciting builds coming from all over the world, and that made the competition particularly challenging. It must have been challenging for Thor Motorcycles as well this year, given how it had to fend off eight other competitors, but probably a tad easier, given how all the entries in this competition are shops based in the UK.
Also, Thor and the others did not set out to remake a Harley, but an Indian. Their efforts were part of the Project Scout 3K Challenge announced by Indian Motorcycles back in November last year, which set out to find the best Scout custom build of the year.
Thor’s build is called Kermit, probably on account of the green hue that adorns the fuel tank and fenders. It was originally a stock Scout Bobber, but was modified as per the rules of the competition with limited parts and within a 3,000 British pounds ($4,250 give or take) budget.
The finished product was gifted with an 8-inch mini-ape handlebar conversion, LED headlight and micro COB stop-tail and turn signals. An in-house-made side-mount number plate mount was fitted, and the tank and rear fender were wrapped in 3D Gel vinyl in a triple-layer green overlay and finished with a charcoal pinstripe.
The build was completed over a twelve-week period, and the Kermit was crowned the winner at the end of May. We are not being given any indication as to what will happen to the finished motorcycle, but we certainly would love seeing it on the road.
Also, Thor and the others did not set out to remake a Harley, but an Indian. Their efforts were part of the Project Scout 3K Challenge announced by Indian Motorcycles back in November last year, which set out to find the best Scout custom build of the year.
Thor’s build is called Kermit, probably on account of the green hue that adorns the fuel tank and fenders. It was originally a stock Scout Bobber, but was modified as per the rules of the competition with limited parts and within a 3,000 British pounds ($4,250 give or take) budget.
The finished product was gifted with an 8-inch mini-ape handlebar conversion, LED headlight and micro COB stop-tail and turn signals. An in-house-made side-mount number plate mount was fitted, and the tank and rear fender were wrapped in 3D Gel vinyl in a triple-layer green overlay and finished with a charcoal pinstripe.
The build was completed over a twelve-week period, and the Kermit was crowned the winner at the end of May. We are not being given any indication as to what will happen to the finished motorcycle, but we certainly would love seeing it on the road.