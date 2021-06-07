Extremely Rare, Race-Spec Bugatti EB 110 SC Returns to the Track After 25 Years

Rivian's First Electric Pickup Truck Is Almost Here: The R1T, Out This July

Rivian has teased us with its R1T adventure truck since 2018 when it was first announced. Since then, the California-based EAV (electric adventure vehicles) manufacturer also allowed preorders for the vehicle, and deliveries for its limited Launch Edition were supposed to start this month. However, things got a bit delayed (due to the global crisis we’re all facing) until next month.The company announced that the deliveries for the Launch Edition will be completed in the spring of 2022.The R1T truck is backed up by major players in the automotive and technology industries, with Amazon and Ford being just a few examples. There are three packages to choose from: Launch Edition, Adventure, and Explore. Preorders for each are $1,000 apiece and the configurator tool on the Rivian website allows you to create the perfect sustainable adventure beast. You can opt for your preferred interior and exterior color, battery range, wheels, and, more recently, camping gear and accessories.Rivian now lets you add a rooftop tent, a slide-out Camp Kitchen with a 1,440 watts two-burner induction cooktop, cookware set from Snow Peak, adventure gear such as the Cargo Crossbars that are compatible with a wide variety of mounts (including their rooftop tent), all-weather floor mats, and more.The R1T electric adventure truck starts at $67,500 with 300+ mile (483+ km) of range but plans to add a 400+ mile option in January 2022, as well as a 250+ mile R1T truck, for which we have no available release date yet.The Launch Edition will come in an exclusive Launch green color, will feature Rivian’s Gear Guard remote monitoring system, an in-bed air compressor, perforated vegan leather seats, a natural-grained ash wood interior, Meridian-powered audio system, and so much more.Preorder holders will even get the chance to test what they’re buying in August when the company will start a nationwide drive tour.